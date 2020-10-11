STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Low pressure likely to turn into depression near Andhra Pradesh

The existing low pressure area over North Andaman Sea and adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal lay as a well-marked area on Saturday.

Published: 11th October 2020 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Fisherman return the boats to sea shore due to cyclone in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/G Satyanarayana)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  The existing low pressure area over North Andaman Sea and adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal lay as a well-marked area on Saturday. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over Central Bay of Bengal by Sunday, and move west-northwestwards and cross North Andhra Pradesh coast as a depression on Monday morning, the Indian Metrological Department said in an update. 

As such, the IMD has issued a warning for thunderstorm along with lightning, and predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari and Guntur; and isolated heavy rainfall in Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Prakasam districts over the next three days. 

Under the influence of the low pressure, a warning was also issued for high waves in the range of 2.1-3.4 metres from 8.30 am on Saturday to 11.30 pm of Monday along the coast of Andhra Pradesh from Visakhapatnam to Baruva. Surface current speeds may vary between 75-120 cm/sec. 

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh weather
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Open war: CM Jagan hits out at HC judges, SC judge Ramana in letter to CJI
Activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the death of Hathras gang rape victim. (Photo | PTI)
Dalit victims of atrocities face double trouble
Two of the accused in the TRP manipulation racket case being produced at Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Friday | PTI
TRP scam: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting calls for report from BARC
Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder-chairman, Narayana Health
NMC to create doctors for every district in two years: Dr Devi Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Indian Air Force sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass in Leh
President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
‘Don't Be Afraid Of COVID’: Trump returns to White House, removes mask
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp