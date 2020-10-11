Low pressure likely to turn into depression near Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The existing low pressure area over North Andaman Sea and adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal lay as a well-marked area on Saturday. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over Central Bay of Bengal by Sunday, and move west-northwestwards and cross North Andhra Pradesh coast as a depression on Monday morning, the Indian Metrological Department said in an update.

As such, the IMD has issued a warning for thunderstorm along with lightning, and predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari and Guntur; and isolated heavy rainfall in Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Prakasam districts over the next three days.

Under the influence of the low pressure, a warning was also issued for high waves in the range of 2.1-3.4 metres from 8.30 am on Saturday to 11.30 pm of Monday along the coast of Andhra Pradesh from Visakhapatnam to Baruva. Surface current speeds may vary between 75-120 cm/sec.