Overall recoveries set to cross 7 lakh, over 5,600 new COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The coronavirus tally in Andhra Pradesh rose to 7,50,517 after 5,653 new infections were reported on Saturday. With the discharge of 6,659 more patients from hospitals, the total number of recoveries shot up to 6,97,699, leaving 46,624 active cases. Thirty-five new casualties took the Covid-19 toll in the state to 6,194.

According to the latest media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, 73,625 samples were tested in the 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am, out of which 35,006 were tested by the rapid antigen method. So far, the state has conducted 64,94,099 Covid-19 tests.

No district reported a spike of over 1,000 cases. The highest number of new infections of 823 was reported from West Godavari, followed by 706 each in Chittoor and East Godavari, 538 in Prakasam and 504 in Kadapa. The least daily surge was observed in Kurnool (119).

East Godavari district continued to be on top of the list in terms of overall cases as a total of 1,05,342 people from there tested positive for the coronavirus so far; West Godavari (74,214), Chittoor (69,609), Anantapur (60,636), Guntur (59,411), Kurnool (57,930), Nellore (56,390), Prakasam (54,026) and Visakhapatnam (52,326) follow.

Nine districts in the state have reported over 50,000 cases; Krishna has the lowest caseload (31,488).

Among the 35 new casualties, Prakasam district accounted for six, Chittoor five, East Godavari and Krishna four each, Nellore and Visakhapatnam three each, Anantapur, Guntur, Kurnool and West Godavari two each, and Kadapa and Srikakulam one each.

District-wise, Chittoor leads the table in terms of total Covid casualties (701); the toll in East Godavari is 565, Guntur 557, Prakasam 523 and Anantapur 522, as on Saturday 9 am. Vizianagaram district has reported the least number of deaths (224).

