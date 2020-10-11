Srikakulam now has less than 2,000 active coronavirus cases

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Active Covid-19 cases in the district fell below 2,000 after 361 patients were discharged from hospitals and Covid care centres on Saturday. Of the 1988 patients still undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in the district, 1223 are in home isolation, while 394 and 371 are being treated at care centres and hospitals.

Meanwhile, Srikakulam reported 183 new cases, which took its overall tally to 41,801. More than 4,000 were tested on the day. Similarly, Vizianagaram district recorded 194 fresh infections on Saturday, which pushed the caseload there to 37,258. However, only 2,212 of them are active cases (as on Saturday).

Tributes to officer

Srikakulam collector J Nivas on Saturday paid tribute to Veeraghattam tahasildar M Ganapati Rao who recently succumbed to Covid-19. Ganapathi Rao took his last breath on Friday at GEMS Hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

The collector attended the funeral of the departed officer at Veeraghattam. He said the revenue department has lost a sincere and dedicated officer, and assured Ganapathi Rao’s kin of all possible help from the government. Revenue Minister Dharmana Krishna Das, in a meeting at Narasannapeta, expressed his condolences and garlanded an image of the officer.

289 new Covid infections in Visakhapatnam

Visakhaptnam: There was an increase in the daily spike in the district as 289 fresh cases emerged on Saturday against 159 a day earlier, according to special officer Covid-19 for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts PV Sudhakar. The death of three more persons took the toll to 439. Meanwhile, another 322 persons were discharged from Covid hospitals after recovery, leaving 2,824 active cases. As many as 49575 persons have been cured from Covid till now in the district. In Paderu, 47 new cases were reported on Saturday taking the total number of cases reported in the division till now to 1924.