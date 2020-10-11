STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two killed in Visakhapatnam after truck rams into motorists, driver claims 'break failure'

'The driver claimed that there was a brake failure but it has to be ascertained by the motor vehicle inspectors,' said Arilova Circle Inspector.

Road accident

The accident killed two people on the spot while four more people were injured. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two motorists were killed and four more were injured after a truck went amok at the busy Hanumantawaka junction in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

The truck collided with a few two-wheeler vehicles and two auto rickshaws waiting at the junction's signal. The truck stopped 100 metres further from the signal.

According to Arilova Circle Inspector Emmanuel, the truck was enroute Hyderabad from Kolkata. 

As it reached Hanumantawaka junction, the driver of the truck lost control and ran over the motorcycles and autos in which two were crushed to death.

Emmanuel said the breath analyser test revealed the driver was not under the influence of alcohol. 

"The driver claimed that there was a brake failure. However, it has to be ascertained by the motor vehicle inspectors," he further added.

He said since it was Sunday, the traffic was relatively less otherwise casualties would have been more had the accident happened on a weekday. 

Identity of the two victims was not yet established. Meanwhile, one of the injured who suffered a fracture was admitted at King George Hospital. 

The Circle Inspector said they have taken the driver into custody and a case has been registered.

Further investigation is underway.

