YSRC govt’s failures exposed during Covid pandemic, floods, says TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

While the first two fill up the pockets of YSRC leaders, the third one goes to the government, the TDP chief alleged.

Published: 11th October 2020 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Alleging that people’s troubles have been multiplying day-by-day under the ‘inefficient’ YSRC government, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has claimed that its failures got exposed during the COVID-19 pandemic and floods.

“No relief has been extended to the victims. The ruling party has never done what it promised to the people,’’ he  alleged. Three kinds of taxes—‘J’ tax, YSRC tax and government tax—were being collected under the YSRC regime. While the first two fill up the pockets of YSRC leaders, the third one goes to the government, the TDP chief alleged.

Addressing people’s representatives and mandal in-charges of Vizianagaram LS constituency on Saturday, Naidu alleged that in its first year of rule, the YSRC made over a lakh construction workers jobless. In the past six months of the pandemic, these workers were without livelihood, while no help was forthcoming from the government. 

Naidu deplored that bribes were being collected to perform the last rites of Covid victims. The YSRC leaders were resorting to corruption in everything. In short, they have made the lives of the people miserable. The YSRC has no respect for those who voted them to power, for the temples, for the Constitution and the laws of the land, the TDP chief reiterated.

“The YSRC has betrayed farmers, youth, women, Dalits, tribals, Muslims and BCs. The YSRC leaders should remind themselves that they won’t be able to betray everybody forever,” he said. Stating that drought condition is prevailing in 20 mandals in Vizianagaram, he said that 55 per cent of the area could not be cultivated. No efforts were made to provide drought relief or to ensure remunerative prices.

Even distribution of foodgrain was politicised. So much so that farmers stooped to burn each other’s crops. Such incidents never occurred under the former TDP government. So many false cases were filed against farmers also, he claimed. The YSRC shadow MLAs creating havoc with people’s lives in every segment. With forcible collections and settlements, they were persecuting all sections of people. Under the YSRC rule, every scheme was witnessing corruption and every leader was getting his/her share of the booty. If anybody opposes it, they will be threatened and attacked,” he said.  

