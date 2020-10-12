Andhra youth ends life over exam score 

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Upset with his poor performance in APEAMCET-2020, results of which were announced recently, a 17-year-old boy ended his life by hanging, at his home in Vetapalem police station limits on Sunday.

According to police, the youth was an Intermediate student of a private college in Chirala. He was upset as he scored only 32 marks when a minimum of 42 is required to clear the APEAMCET.

Immediately after receiving the information, police rushed to the spot, and after a preliminary inquiry, shifted the body to Chirala government hospital for autopsy. A case was registered and an investigation is underway.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni: 040-66202000