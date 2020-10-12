STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

APSRTC may operate stage carriers to Telangana: Official 

The proposal to run services as stage carriers was put before Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah and once the Corporation gets a nod, it will take up the proposal with its Telangana counterpart.

Published: 12th October 2020 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

APSRTC buses

APSRTC buses

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With talks between officials of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) and their Telangana counterparts over an interstate agreement for resumption of bus services not bearing any results, the APSRTC is contemplating to run its services as stage carriers for the convenience of passengers heading home during the Dasara festival.

“As our efforts to arrive on an interstate agreement over operation of services could not materialise, we are exploring the possibilities of resuming bus services as stage carriers even if we have to pay double the taxes before the beginning of Dasara to avoid inconvenience to the passengers,” APSRTC vice-chairman and managing director MT Krishna Babu told TNIE on Sunday.

The proposal to run services as stage carriers was put before Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah and once the Corporation gets a nod, it will take up the proposal with its Telangana counterpart.Krishna Babu said another round of talks are likely to take place on Monday or Tuesday where, if an agreement is not reached, the APSRTC will bring up the proposal of running services as stage carriers. 

Sources in the Corporation said in the possible case of failure of talks again, the RTC will seek intervention of the transport minister to hold talks with his Telangana counterpart to resolve the issue before the festival season commences. “In the series of talks, the TSRTC requested us to reduce our daily operations by 1.10 lakh km from 2.65 km. We gave our consent and sought them to increase their operations, but they are reluctant,” Krishna Babu added.

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APSRTC Andhra transport buses
India Matters
Actor-turned politician Khushbu join BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu state BJP President L Murugan and BJP National Gen Sec CT Ravi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Khushbu Sundar shifts loyalties to BJP, hails PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Charges against SC judge put CJI in a spot
Many shops in Mysuru displaying discount offers ahead of Dasara in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Three-capital system for Andhra a game changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp