Courts stayed only anti-people decisions of govt: Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the Chief Minister’s letter to the CJI was made public, TDP leader and Opposition Leader in the State Legislative Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu questioned as to how the Chief Minister can found fault with the judiciary for staying the CRDA Repeal Bill, which is detrimental to the Amaravati farmers who have given their lands for the capital.

“How can the court be faulted for halting the shifting of offices when the CRDA Repeal Bill and Decentralisation Bills are pending with it?’’ Ramakrishnudu questioned.He said the courts have stayed only the anti-people decisions of the 17-month YSRC government.

“Jagan does not have trust on the Constitution and Rule of Law. The Chief Minister should rectify his mistakes and ensure that such mistakes do not recur. The Constitution has given the right to review by the judiciary and what is wrong in doing so when some aggrieved parties and individuals approach courts for review (of government’s decisions)?’’ Ramakrishnudu asked. He said the government can approach the apex court against the orders of the HC.

Ramakrishnudu alleged that as the cases against Jagan were being fast-tracked, the latter had dashed off the letter in an apparent move to “threaten” the lower judiciary.