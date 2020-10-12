STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Courts stayed only anti-people decisions of govt: Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

He said the government can approach the apex court against the orders of the HC. 

Published: 12th October 2020 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the Chief Minister’s letter to the CJI was made public, TDP leader and Opposition Leader in the State Legislative Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu questioned as to how the Chief Minister can found fault with the judiciary for staying the CRDA Repeal Bill, which is detrimental to the Amaravati farmers who have given their lands for the capital.

“How can the court be faulted for halting the shifting of offices when the CRDA Repeal Bill and Decentralisation Bills are pending with it?’’ Ramakrishnudu questioned.He said the courts have stayed only the anti-people decisions of the 17-month YSRC government.

“Jagan does not have trust on the Constitution and Rule of Law. The Chief Minister should rectify his mistakes and ensure that such mistakes do not recur. The Constitution has given the right to review by the judiciary and what is wrong in doing so when some aggrieved parties and individuals approach courts for review (of government’s decisions)?’’ Ramakrishnudu  asked. He said the government can approach the apex court against the orders of the HC. 

Ramakrishnudu alleged that as the cases against Jagan were being fast-tracked, the latter had dashed off the letter in an apparent move to “threaten” the lower judiciary.

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yanamala Ramakrishnudu TDP
India Matters
Actor-turned politician Khushbu join BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu state BJP President L Murugan and BJP National Gen Sec CT Ravi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Khushbu Sundar shifts loyalties to BJP, hails PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Charges against SC judge put CJI in a spot
Many shops in Mysuru displaying discount offers ahead of Dasara in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Three-capital system for Andhra a game changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp