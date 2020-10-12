Covid-19 recoveries cross 7 lakh in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The overall number of Covid-19 recoveries in Andhra Pradesh crossed the seven lakh-mark on Sunday as the aggregate of confirmed positives touched 7.55 lakh. Active cases stand at a little over 46,000 in the State, which has conducted 65 lakh coronavirus tests till now.

The State now has a recovery rate of 93.05 per cent, the second highest in the country after Bihar (98.37 per cent). The national recovery rate stands at 86.17 per cent.

According to the latest media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 75,517 samples were tested in the 24 hours ending Sunday 9 am, out of which 5,210 returned positive. District-wise, West Godavari recorded the highest one-day spike of 786 cases, followed by 713 in Chittoor and 701 in East Godavari; the remaining 10 districts recorded less than 500 new infections.

The Covid tally in Chittoor district has crossed the 70,000-mark, while the total number of cases in West Godavari is over 75,000. East Godavari has reported the highest number of cases, 1.06 lakh.

With another 5,509 people getting cured, the total number of recoveries improved to 7.03 lakh. Of the 46,000-odd active cases, East Godavari has the highest (7,845) and Kurnool has the lowest (1,695).

Meanwhile, 30 more patients succumbed to the disease, increasing the Covid toll to 6,224. Prakasam recorded eight deaths, Chittoor four, East Godavari, Guntur, Kadapa and Visakhapatnam three each, Anantapur and Krishna two each, and Srikakulam and West Godavari one each. Chittoor has reported the highest number of casualties (705), followed East Godavari (568). Vizianagaram has the lowest Covid deaths, 224.