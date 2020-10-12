Expect more rains in Andhra Pradesh in next two days, says IMD

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Very heavy rainfall occurred in isolated parts of Kadapa and Chittoor districts in Rayalaseema and East Godavari in coastal Andhra Pradesh, under the influence of a depression in the Bay of Bengal and a vigorous southwest monsoon.

While heavy rainfall was reported in a few places in Prakasam and West Godavari districts along with isolated parts of Rayalaseema region, light to moderate rains were reported in several places across the state. Highest rainfall of 16.25 cm was reported in Pedapudi, 16 cm of rainfall in Ramachandrapuram, 14.6 cm in Kakinada in East Godavari. Chinnamandem of Kadapa received 13 cm of rain followed by 12 cm of rain in Pakala of Chittoor, and 10 cm in Badvel of Kadapa.

IMD reports forecast more rains in the next two days with the well-marked low pressure area over east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal concentrating into a depression and moving west ­northwestwards on Sunday morning. At 5:30 pm, the depression lay centred at about 330 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 370 km southeast of Kakinada and 400 km east-southeast of Narsapur.

It is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression in the next 24 hours and move west-northwestward and cross north Andhra Pradesh coast between Narsapur and Vishakhapatnam on Monday night. A fresh low pressure area is likely to form over north Andaman Sea neighbourhood around October 14.The IMD officials have also warned of thunderstorms and heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall in East Godavari, West Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Krishna, Kurnool and Kadapa districts. Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Guntur, Praksam, Chittoor and Anantapur districts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.