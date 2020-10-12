STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

It is up to top court to react on CM letter: Andhra minister Botcha Satyanarayana

Speaking to mediapersons here, the minister said the State government has forwarded all documents in support of its claims. 

Published: 12th October 2020 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana. (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana has said it is up to the Supreme Court, legal luminaries and intellectuals to think over the letter written by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to the Chief Justice of India.

Speaking to mediapersons here, the minister said the State government has forwarded all documents in support of its claims. “The YSRC government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has a lot of respect for the judiciary. There is nothing more to say than what was mentioned in the letter by the Chief Minister and the Supreme Court has to decide on it,” he said. 

He claimed that the call given by TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu to hold protests in support of Amaravati has turned out to be a flop show. “Naidu used Amaravati for insider trading and now, he is using Amaravati for protests with his paid artistes to safeguard the wealth amassed by him and his coterie. Fearing investigation followed by arrests, TDP leaders went to court to get a stay, which proves their involvement in the Amaravati land scam,” he alleged. 

Stating that Jagan has the mandate and support of people for his policies, he said the decentralisation of capital was proposed to ensure equitable development of all the 13 districts in the State.Replying to a query, Botcha said the process of decentralisation of the capital began from the very day the Bill was passed in the Assembly.

‘It’s a family matter’ 
On MANSAS Trust, he said it was purely a family matter and that the State government has nothing to do with it. If people face any problem, the government will intervene, he said. At the same time, the minister criticised former union minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju for “spreading false propaganda” against the government.

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy CJI Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Actor-turned politician Khushbu join BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu state BJP President L Murugan and BJP National Gen Sec CT Ravi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Khushbu Sundar shifts loyalties to BJP, hails PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Charges against SC judge put CJI in a spot
Many shops in Mysuru displaying discount offers ahead of Dasara in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Three-capital system for Andhra a game changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp