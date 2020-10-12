It is up to top court to react on CM letter: Andhra minister Botcha Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana has said it is up to the Supreme Court, legal luminaries and intellectuals to think over the letter written by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to the Chief Justice of India.

Speaking to mediapersons here, the minister said the State government has forwarded all documents in support of its claims. “The YSRC government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has a lot of respect for the judiciary. There is nothing more to say than what was mentioned in the letter by the Chief Minister and the Supreme Court has to decide on it,” he said.

He claimed that the call given by TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu to hold protests in support of Amaravati has turned out to be a flop show. “Naidu used Amaravati for insider trading and now, he is using Amaravati for protests with his paid artistes to safeguard the wealth amassed by him and his coterie. Fearing investigation followed by arrests, TDP leaders went to court to get a stay, which proves their involvement in the Amaravati land scam,” he alleged.

Stating that Jagan has the mandate and support of people for his policies, he said the decentralisation of capital was proposed to ensure equitable development of all the 13 districts in the State.Replying to a query, Botcha said the process of decentralisation of the capital began from the very day the Bill was passed in the Assembly.

‘It’s a family matter’

On MANSAS Trust, he said it was purely a family matter and that the State government has nothing to do with it. If people face any problem, the government will intervene, he said. At the same time, the minister criticised former union minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju for “spreading false propaganda” against the government.