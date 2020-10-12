Andhra Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar to inspect Polavaram

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar is scheduled to visit the Polavaram Irrigation Project site to take stock of the progress of works. He is also set to hold a review meeting with the officials especially regarding the financial requirement, land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement and others as the state government has targeted to complete the first phase of the project by December, 2021. According to a statement from the minister’s office on Sunday, Anil Kumar is expected to reach the project site by 11 am on Monday. He will hold a review meeting with the officials in the afternoon.