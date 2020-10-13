COVID-19 crisis: Total recoveries cross 50,000; 135 new cases in Andhra

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Vizag district has crossed 50,000 mark in Covid-19 recoveries after another 305 people were discharged from hospitals on Monday. As many as 135 new cases emerged on Monday against 190 a day earlier, after which the Covid tally here stands at 53,163.

The toll rose to 443 after one person died in the last 24 hours ending Monday 9 am, according to Covid-19 special officer for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts Dr PV Sudhakar.

With the fresh additions, the recoveries increased to 50,097 from 49,792 on Sunday, leaving 2,623 active cases. Out of the 318 clusters in the district, nine are very active and 65 are active. As many as 244 clusters are dormant after denotification of 697 others.

Meanwhile, Srikaulam recorded 133 new cases, which took its tally to 42,126. As many as 222 patients were cured in a day. The district now has only 1,789 active cases; while 1,091 patients are in home isolation, 354 and 344 others are getting treated at care centres and hospitals. Srikakulam tested another 4,080 samples. Similarly, Vizianagaram recorded 191 new cases on Monday, after which the Covid caseload there rose to 37,610. 197 more patients were discharged from hospitals.