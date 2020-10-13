STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Involve all stakeholders in Jal Jeevan, says Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

Chief Secretary informed the Governor about the action plan prepared to provide piped water to schools, anganwadi centres and panchayat buildings.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has asked the officials concerned to implement the  ‘100 days campaign’ under the Jal Jeevan Mission in all schools and anganwadi centres in a time-bound manner by involving Gram Panchayats, village water and sanitation committees, NGOs, self-help groups (SHGs). 

At a review meeting held through video conference from Raj Bhavan on Monday, Harichandan said provision of piped water to schools and anganwadi centres under the ‘100 days campaign’ starting from October 2, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi across the country in all States and UTs since it will have a positive impact on children’s health and help in their holistic growth.

The Governor said, “The Jal Jeevan Mission, also known as ‘Har Ghar Jal’, is a programme intended to provide safe and adequate tap water to every household. He said providing potable water to children was a priority since they are prone to water-borne diseases.” 

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney informing the Governor about the action plan prepared to provide piped water to schools, anganwadi centres and panchayat buildings, said funds for the same have been disbursed under the mission. 

