Navaratri Brahmotsavams in Tirumala to be held without participation of devotees

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to conduct the Srivari Navaratri Brahmotsavams scheduled from October 16 to 23 this year in 'Ekantham' -- i.e. without participation of devotees -- in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Considering the widespread threat of the pandemic across the country and keeping in view the safety and security of devotees, the decision to conduct the brahmotsavams in 'Ekantham' was taken, the TTD said.

TTD Executive Officer Dr K S Jawahar Reddy held a detailed review at his chambers in the TTD administrative building in which District Collector Bharat Narayan Gupta, TTD Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, DIG Kranti Rana Tata, TTD JEO P Basanth Kumar and CVSO Gopinath Jatti participated.

Earlier, the TTD had announced on October 1 that vahana sevas of Srivari Navaratri Brahmotsavams will be conducted in the Mada streets.

However, the fresh COVID guidelines issued recently by the Union Health and Family Welfare ministry, stipulated that none of the religious or cultural utsavams should have any congregation of more than 200 persons even if they are conducted outside. This direction had come in the background of several festivals across the country during the October-December season with chances of big gatherings which would further spike COVID-19 cases.

In view of the new guidelines, the TTD had reviewed its earlier decision and decided to conduct the Srivari Navaratri Brahmotsavams in 'Ekantham' inside the Srivari temple akin to the annual Brahmotsavams which were held last month.

All vahana sevas will be observed at the Kalyanotsava mandapam in Srivari temple. Brahmotsavam rituals and utsavas will be observed as per Agama traditions but inside Srivari temple in 'Ekantham'.

The SVBC will give a live feed of all events while the public relations department of TTD will issue photos of all events and vahana sevas daily for the benefit of devotees across the globe.