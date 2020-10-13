STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RTA officials seize three private buses plying without permit

Of them, two buses are proceeding to Vijayawada from Hyderabad, while another one is proceeding to Bhimavaram from Hyderabad. 

Published: 13th October 2020 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

private bus

Passengers wearing face masks to protect from Coronavirus threat while travelling on a private bus. (FilePhoto | Biswanath Swain)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With AP and Telangana at loggerheads over running inter-state bus services, a few private bus operators are running buses without valid permit and fitness certificates to cash in on the Dasara festive rush. Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Transport Commissioner M Purendra said that the department has intensified vigil against the private bus operators as Dasara festival is nearing. As part of it, the enforcement teams seized three private buses operating without valid permit near Garikapadu check-post in the early hours of Monday. 

Of them, two buses are proceeding to Vijayawada from Hyderabad, while another one is proceeding to Bhimavaram from Hyderabad. The three buses seized by the department are possessing only district permits and they should have all-India permit to operate for Telangana and other neighbouring States. The operators should pay Rs 3,750 per seat quarterly to get all-India permit, while it is Rs 1,000 for district permit, the DTC said. 

He said that they will intensify vigil during the festive season and added that they won’t spare anyone.
Following the directions from the State government, the private bus operators have resumed their operations from September 5 during Unlock 4.0 across the State. In Krishna district alone, 1,094 private buses have registered with the transport department. Initially, 60 private buses resumed operations in September and the number is expected to cross 400 before the commencement of Dasara festivities. Among them, most of the buses are operating between Vijayawada-Hyderabad route due to continuation of stalemate over resumption of inter-state bus services between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. 

Meanwhile, the private operators started fleecing the passengers. Narrating his woes, S Murali Krishna, a passenger, who regularly commutes between Vijayawada and Hyderabad said, “With just a few days left for the beginning of Dasara festivities, private bus operators have started fleecing the passengers by charging Rs 300 extra against the normal fare of Rs 800 for semi-sleeper service,” he said.

Purendra maintained that so far no complaint has been lodged with the department against private bus operators for overcharging. Moreover, there is no provision in Motor Vehicles (MV) Act to impose penalties against the private bus operators for charging extra fare from the passengers. “We have intensified vigil against the bus operators who are charging more than the fare collected by the APSRTC during the festive season,” he said. He maintained that the department can only book the operators if they didn’t maintain passengers’ record, obtain valid fitness certificate or permission to ferry the passengers.

