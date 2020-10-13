STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Three missing Andhra Pradesh men rescued in Libya

The men who hail from Seethanagaram village in Santhabommali mandal, went to Libya in October last year to work in Al Shola Al Modea company as welders.

Published: 13th October 2020 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: The family members of those reportedly went missing in Libya while they were returning to India, received a phone call on Monday that the trio were rescued.

Boddu Danayya, Batchala Venka Rao and Batchala Joga Rao who hail from Seethanagaram village in Santhabommali mandal, went to Libya in October last year to work in Al Shola Al Modea company as welders.

After completion of the visa period, they started returning to India. As Benina international airport in Libya remained shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they began travel to Tripoli international airport, which is situated about 800 km away from their work place Benghazi. The trio went missing while they were on the way to Tripoli airport, said Boddu Srinivas, brother of Danayya. 

He told TNIE that they received a phone call on September 13 and WhatsApp message on 14 from Danayya. Suspecting that they might have gone missing en route to the airport, they lodged a complaint with the Sistrict Collector and the Superintendent of Police in this regard. They also took the matter to the notice of MP Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu. The MP even raised the issue during the Parliament session. Finally, the trio were rescued by the Libya police, who informed the matter to the Indian officials. They even spoke to their family members over phone, he added.

Trio worked as welders 

Boddu Danayya, Batchala Venka Rao and Batchala Joga Rao hailing from Seethanagaram village in Santhabommali mandal, went to Libya in October  2019 to work as welders there

More from Andhra Pradesh.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp