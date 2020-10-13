Three missing Andhra Pradesh men rescued in Libya

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: The family members of those reportedly went missing in Libya while they were returning to India, received a phone call on Monday that the trio were rescued.

Boddu Danayya, Batchala Venka Rao and Batchala Joga Rao who hail from Seethanagaram village in Santhabommali mandal, went to Libya in October last year to work in Al Shola Al Modea company as welders.

After completion of the visa period, they started returning to India. As Benina international airport in Libya remained shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they began travel to Tripoli international airport, which is situated about 800 km away from their work place Benghazi. The trio went missing while they were on the way to Tripoli airport, said Boddu Srinivas, brother of Danayya.

He told TNIE that they received a phone call on September 13 and WhatsApp message on 14 from Danayya. Suspecting that they might have gone missing en route to the airport, they lodged a complaint with the Sistrict Collector and the Superintendent of Police in this regard. They also took the matter to the notice of MP Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu. The MP even raised the issue during the Parliament session. Finally, the trio were rescued by the Libya police, who informed the matter to the Indian officials. They even spoke to their family members over phone, he added.

Trio worked as welders

Boddu Danayya, Batchala Venka Rao and Batchala Joga Rao hailing from Seethanagaram village in Santhabommali mandal, went to Libya in October 2019 to work as welders there