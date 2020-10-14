STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

5.7K more recover as Andhra Pradesh records 4,622 new coronavirus cases

67 lakh samples tested so far; active cases come down to 42,855

Published: 14th October 2020 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, COVID 19

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The coronavirus count in Andhra Pradesh rose by 4,622 in the 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am to 7,63,573, according to a bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room. As another 5,715 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state, the total number of recoveries improved to 7,14,427. 

Deaths from Covid-19 increased by 35 to to 6,291, the data showed. As on Tuesday, active cases in the state stand at 42,855. The total number of samples tested till Tuesday is 67,02,810, including 72,082 in the 24 hours.

District-wise, the highest number of new infections of 752 was reported in West Godavari, followed by 705 in Chittoor, 691 in East Godavari, 442 in Prakasam, 416 in Krishna and 391 in Guntur. The lowest daily spike of 88 cases was recorded in Kurnool. 

In overall cases, East Godavari continues to lead the table (1,07,281). The caseload in West Godavari is 76,241, Chittoor 71,320, Anantapur 61,329, Guntur 60,612, Kurnool 58,329, Nellore 57,072, Prakasam 55,100 and Visakhapatnam 52,819. Nine districts have reported over 50,000 infections in total at a time when the caseload in Krishna is 32,452 (till Tuesday morning), the lowest in the state.

Among the 35 new casualties, Chittoor accounted for seven; Krishna five; Kadapa and Prakasam four each; Anantapur, Guntur and Visakhapatnam three each; East Godavari and Nellore two each; and Srikakulam and West Godavari one each. No Covid-19 casualties were reported from Vizianagaram and Kurnool districts. 

Chittoor, where the Covid toll is 714, has reported most deaths due to the disease, followed by East Godavari (573), Guntur (567), Prakasam (540).

2,699 active cases in Krishna
Krishna district has 2,699 active cases after 416 new infections emerged on Saturday. Five more persons succumbing to Covid took the toll in the district to 503. Meanwhile, collector A Md Imtiaz declared seven more containment zones, and denotified seven others, after which there count stood at 523.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh covid cases coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp