5.7K more recover as Andhra Pradesh records 4,622 new coronavirus cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The coronavirus count in Andhra Pradesh rose by 4,622 in the 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am to 7,63,573, according to a bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room. As another 5,715 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state, the total number of recoveries improved to 7,14,427.

Deaths from Covid-19 increased by 35 to to 6,291, the data showed. As on Tuesday, active cases in the state stand at 42,855. The total number of samples tested till Tuesday is 67,02,810, including 72,082 in the 24 hours.

District-wise, the highest number of new infections of 752 was reported in West Godavari, followed by 705 in Chittoor, 691 in East Godavari, 442 in Prakasam, 416 in Krishna and 391 in Guntur. The lowest daily spike of 88 cases was recorded in Kurnool.

In overall cases, East Godavari continues to lead the table (1,07,281). The caseload in West Godavari is 76,241, Chittoor 71,320, Anantapur 61,329, Guntur 60,612, Kurnool 58,329, Nellore 57,072, Prakasam 55,100 and Visakhapatnam 52,819. Nine districts have reported over 50,000 infections in total at a time when the caseload in Krishna is 32,452 (till Tuesday morning), the lowest in the state.

Among the 35 new casualties, Chittoor accounted for seven; Krishna five; Kadapa and Prakasam four each; Anantapur, Guntur and Visakhapatnam three each; East Godavari and Nellore two each; and Srikakulam and West Godavari one each. No Covid-19 casualties were reported from Vizianagaram and Kurnool districts.

Chittoor, where the Covid toll is 714, has reported most deaths due to the disease, followed by East Godavari (573), Guntur (567), Prakasam (540).

2,699 active cases in Krishna

Krishna district has 2,699 active cases after 416 new infections emerged on Saturday. Five more persons succumbing to Covid took the toll in the district to 503. Meanwhile, collector A Md Imtiaz declared seven more containment zones, and denotified seven others, after which there count stood at 523.