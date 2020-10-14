Apex Council talks, a step forward in addressing Rayalaseema’s decades-old water woes: Experts 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The discussion in the recent Apex Council meeting on the water scarcity being faced by Rayalaseema, Prakasam, and Nellore districts due to the unavailability of water is a step forward in the direction of addressing the decades-long issue, irrigation experts from Rayalaseema region expect.

Though efforts are being made by the government to mitigate the drought, experts are of the view that a more proactive approach, including pushing for the establishment of Krishna River Management Board’s headquarters in Kurnool, is needed to ‘undo the injustice’ done to the region for decades.

In his presentation at the Apex Council meeting held last week, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy highlighted the plight of the Rayalaseema region, which is majorly dependent on Srisailam water, and how its projects were unable to get even the assured water. While the Chief Minister explained as to what necessitated his government to propose the Rayalaseema lift irrigation scheme, which is being opposed by the Telangana government, irrigation expert and president of Rayalaseema Saguneeti Sadhana Samithi Bojja Dasaratha Rami Reddy opined that the government should focus on the stabilization of ayacut under projects with assured allocation and getting assured share for the ongoing projects until the proposed lift scheme is in place.

“For seven decades, nobody had any regard for the Rayalaseema region. All these years, the discussion always was about already developed Krishna and Godavari deltas and the project to stabilize them. But, thanks to the Apex Council meeting, the plight of our region has been discussed. This, we think, is a step forward towards addressing the long-pending issue and expect that all the democratic forces will take steps for the same,” Dasaratha Rami Reddy said.

He said that the government should focus on ensuring that the level in Srisailam, on which the region primarily depends, is maintained at 854 feet. “At 854 feet, both the States can draw water. In the past, Telangana’s Vidya Sagar Rao and Jupalli Krishna Rao approached the court to ensure that the level is maintained at 854 feet. But, nobody is even talking about it now. If water is maintained at 854 feet without the Telangana drawing it at 800 feet, drawls can be made using Pothireddypadu Head Regulator at the rate of 7,000 cusecs,” he added.

The Samithi also demanded that KRMB’s headquarters, which the Apex Council decided to relocate to AP from Hyderabad, be established in Kurnool. “Since this region is the gateway for the river, it is essential that it is present here. Only that will lend credence to the government’s plan that it would make Rayalaseema drought-free,” Reddy added.

Experts also pointed out that the Gundrevula Project has been in limbo and that the previous government ‘deceived’ the people by laying a foundation stone just before the polls. They pointed out that when a project gets sanctioned, a head of account should be created to implement it and added that the previous government just laid a token foundation stone to mislead the region without allocating funds for its execution, they said.

‘Seema Satyagraham’ on November 16

The Rayalaseema Saaguneeti Sadhana Samithi has scheduled to take up ‘Seema Satyagraham’ on November 16 to highlight the needs of the region, which has been subjected to ‘neglect’ by successive governments. Members from various political parties and irrigation experts are expected to participate in the programme, which is aimed at drawing the attention of the government towards the works

to be taken up in the region on a priority basis.