CM Jagan's letter handling exposes media bias: YSRC spokesperson Ambati Rambabu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: MLA and YSRC spokesperson Ambati Rambabu has questioned the rationale behind a section of the media deliberately avoiding the recent letter written by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) against the functioning of some of the judges in the State.

“The news of Jagan writing a letter to the CJI was widely published and telecast throughout the country, but a section of the media ignored the press conference of Ajeya Kallam, Chief Advisor to Chief Minister, during which he released the letter. The bias has been there since long and this time it was exposed more glaringly,’’ he said at a media conference on Tuesday.

“How can this be called freedom of the press? How can a section of the media ignore such an important development?’’ he questioned. Such lopsided opinions and campaigns were there against former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy as well in the past but they all failed. “It cannot be different this time and the thumping mandate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has got is tangible proof,’’ he said.

It was only to support the TDP and N Chandrababu Naidu that the section of the media was suppressing the official news. How can the media, which did not telecast the letter written by Jagan, hold debates over the issue? the YSRC MLA sought to know.