Four killed as rains continue to pound Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM/KAKINADA: Under the influence of a deep depression, heavy rains lashed parts of Andhra Pradesh since Monday night. Four people were killed in rain-related incidents in Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts and in Vijayawada. A cargo ship from Bangladesh waiting to be loaded ran aground in Visakhapatnam due to the high tide and winds.

IMD officials said the deep depression, moving at 17 kmph, crossed the coast near Kakinada between 6.30 and 7.30 am on Tuesday. It is expected to become a depression, and later a low-pressure area, before dissipating by Wednesday morning.

The highest rainfall of 24.3 cm was recorded in Tallarevu of East Godavari district, followed by 22.8 cm in Rayavaram, 20.7 cm in Ramachandrapuram, 20.5 cm in Mummidivaram of East Godavari district, and 20.3 cm in Akividu of West Godavari district. Several areas in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, East Godavari, West Godavari Krishna district, and parts of Krishna district received heavy to very heavy rains. Light to moderate rains were reported in Kurnool, Chittoor, Anantapur, and Kadapa districts.

A 58-year-old woman, G Devi, died when the car she was travelling in got washed away in the stream near Gannavaram metta, which was overflowing on the road. A man in his late 30s was found dead in the Varahi river in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. He is suspected to have fallen in the river in a drunken condition. His identity is yet to be ascertained.

Heavy rains that lashed Vijayawada resulted in landslides on Indrakeeladri Hill. Huge boulders fell on houses near Nalugu Stambala Centre in Vidyadharapuram of the city. One house was completely damaged and one person, T Sivashankar, 50, was found under the debris. He was rushed to the hospital but declared brought dead. A team of 15 police personnel participated in the rescue efforts.

A 56-year-old woman identified as L Lakshmi of Kalikrishna Nagar in Bommuru, near Rajamahendravaram died when a wall collapsed on her. She was bathing in her house when the wall of the neighbours’ house fell on her.

A 55-year-old man was feared to have drowned in a canal between Tadikalapudi and Adamilli village of West Godavari district. He had gone there for fishing. Meanwhile, a cargo ship - MV Maa - from Bangladesh ran aground near Tenneti Park Beach in Visakhapatnam. The empty vessel, which arrived a few days ago, was waiting in high seas off the Visakhapatnam coast to be loaded with cargo at the harbour. Due to high-velocity winds and high tides, two of its anchors got snapped and it drifted to the shore. Normalcy in Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, and Guntur districts was disrupted following incessant rains.

The downpour continued to lash Vijayawada city, which received 10 cm of rain till 8.30 am on Tuesday. Several roads in the city were inundated. At a few places, large trees were uprooted. People in low-lying areas suffered with rainwater entering their houses. Several streams in Krishna district are in spate. Inflows to Prakasam Barrage in the city increased and the surplus water is being released downstream of the barrage. With increasing inflows to the Yeleru reservoir in East Godavari district, irrigation department officials released surplus water downstream of the project at a discharge rate of 12,000 cusecs.

Villages in seven mandals of East Godavari district downstream of the project were inundated. Disaster management personnel were pressed into service. The intervening night of Monday and Tuesday saw several parts of Visakhapatnam flooded with rainwater. Trees and electric poles were uprooted, causing inconvenience as power supply was disrupted.

Police told to remain vigilant

Director General of Police Gautam Sawang asked the entire police machinery to remain vigilant for 24 hours as more rains are expected. Commending the police department’s efforts in saving lives and evacuating people to rehabilitation centres, he asked the police to focus on people in low-lying and flood prone areas. He appealed to the public to avail Dial 100/112 services

‘Fairly good weather ahead’

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rains in several parts of the north coastal districts and a few places in the south coastal and Rayalaseema districts. It added that thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in coastal districts. The IMD has forecast fairly good weather for Wednesday and Thursday

Car washed away, woman stuck inside found dead

G Devi, 58, died when she was travelling in a car with G Archana, 28, G Deepak, 34, and Venkatesh, 30, from Narsipatnam to Tirupati on Tuesday. The car got washed away in the stream near Gannav-aram metta, which was overflow-ing on the road. Archana, Deepak and Venkatesh escaped, but the elderly woman, stuck in the car, got washed away. The police later retrieved the vehicle and her body