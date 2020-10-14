Kin of scribes who died of COVID-19 will get Rs 5 lakh: Andhra Press Academy chairman Devireddy

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Press Academy chairman Devireddy Srinath has said the state government will be giving compensation of Rs 5 lakh to families of journalists who lost their lives to Covid-19.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he said not just doctors, sanitation workers, police personnel and health workers, but also journalists have been working on the frontline in the fight against the pandemic and risked their lives as part of their job. “The chief minister has granted compensation of Rs 5 lakh to families of journalists who died of the novel coronavirus,” he added.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam district recorded 168 positive cases on Tuesday against 135 a day earlier, after which the tally here stands at 53,331. The toll rose to 446 after three more persons died of the coronavirus disease, according to Covid special officer for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts PV Sudhakar. Another 468 patients getting discharged from hospitals took the overall recoveries to 50,565.

Slump in daily count

Srikakulam district recorded 101 new cases on Tuesday, which is the lowest in the last two months. With the fresh cases, the Covid tally of the district increased to 42,227. A total of 174 patients were discharged from Covid hospitals and care centres. At present, there are only 1,715 active cases and of them 1,055 are in home isolation