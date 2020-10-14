STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kin of scribes who died of COVID-19 will get Rs 5 lakh: Andhra Press Academy chairman Devireddy

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam district recorded 168 positive cases on Tuesday against 135 a day earlier, after which the tally here stands at 53,331.

Published: 14th October 2020 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Devireddy Srinath Reddy appointed as AP press academy chairman.

Andhra Pradesh Devireddy Srinath Reddy appointed as AP press academy chairman. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Press Academy chairman Devireddy Srinath has said the state government will be giving compensation of Rs 5 lakh to families of journalists who lost their lives to Covid-19. 

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he said not just doctors, sanitation workers, police personnel and health workers, but also journalists have been working on the frontline in the fight against the pandemic and risked their lives as part of their job. “The chief minister has granted compensation of Rs 5 lakh to families of journalists who died of the novel coronavirus,” he added. 

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam district recorded 168 positive cases on Tuesday against 135 a day earlier, after which the tally here stands at 53,331. The toll rose to 446 after three more persons died of the coronavirus disease, according to Covid special officer for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts PV Sudhakar. Another 468 patients getting discharged from hospitals took the overall recoveries to 50,565.

Slump in daily count
Srikakulam district recorded 101 new cases on Tuesday, which is the lowest in the last two months. With the fresh cases, the Covid tally of the district increased to 42,227. A total of 174 patients were discharged from Covid hospitals and care centres. At present, there are only 1,715 active cases and of them 1,055 are in home isolation

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Devireddy Srinath Andhra journalists covid coronavirus
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp