Ongole Municipal Corporation cracks whip on unauthorized layouts

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) officials have started cracking the whip on unauthorized layouts and plots. Though the government has given permission for the regularisation of unauthorized layouts and plots that came up before August 31, 2019, many layout developers and plot owners did not come forward to utilize the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS).

The OMC planning wing had identified and issued notices to 128 unauthorized layouts and plots with the help of ward secretariats and planning secretaries. OMC Commissioner P Niranjan Reddy recently launched a special drive to ensure that all unauthorized layouts and plots are regularised through LRS before December 31, 2020.

According to sources, there are several unauthorized layouts and plots on Ongole-Mangamuru Road, Pernamitta, and its surrounding areas, Mukthinuthalapadu and Koppolu.

The OMC authorities have already informed the registrar offices concerned about these unauthorized layouts and plots and asked them not to allow any land registrations/transactions of these said layouts and plots without clearance/regularisation certificate of OMC. The patta/survey numbers of these unauthorized layouts and plots were also submitted at the respective registrar offices.