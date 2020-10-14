STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rain disrupts Jagananna Vidya Knauka scheme kits distribution in Andhra

The officials opined that they will complete distributing more than 36 to 37 lakh kits by Wednesday to Thursday evening and gradually the rest.

Published: 14th October 2020 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh City witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in Bay of Bengal in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Andhra Pradesh City witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in Bay of Bengal in Vijayawada on Tuesday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Heavy rains hampered the distribution of students’ kits being taken up under the Jagananna Vidya Knauka scheme. As per a government source, over 32 lakh kits were distributed till last week. However, the process has been stopped for the past two to three days due to the incessant rains. 

The officials opined that they will complete distributing more than 36 to 37 lakh kits by Wednesday to Thursday evening and gradually the rest.

“The rainfall is expected to reduce from Wednesday and we will resume the distribution. Finishing the distribution within this week is not a difficult task,” said the source.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagananna Vidya Knauka scheme Andhra rains
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp