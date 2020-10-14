Rain disrupts Jagananna Vidya Knauka scheme kits distribution in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rains hampered the distribution of students’ kits being taken up under the Jagananna Vidya Knauka scheme. As per a government source, over 32 lakh kits were distributed till last week. However, the process has been stopped for the past two to three days due to the incessant rains.

The officials opined that they will complete distributing more than 36 to 37 lakh kits by Wednesday to Thursday evening and gradually the rest.

“The rainfall is expected to reduce from Wednesday and we will resume the distribution. Finishing the distribution within this week is not a difficult task,” said the source.