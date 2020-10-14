Rain fury continues unabated in coastal districts of Andhra, national highway inundated

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The impact of the flood continued in East Godavari, West Godavari, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Krishna and Guntur districts on Wednesday, with heavy inflows continuing to the Krishna, Godavari, Vamsadhara, Nagavali, Tandava, Varahi and Mahendratanaya though the intensity of the rains subsided.

With heavy rains in their upper catchment areas, several minor rivers and streams in the Krishna and Godavari basin are in spate, throwing normal life out of gear. Road connectivity was disrupted in a few places. Floodwater from the Yeleru Reservoir submerged NH-16 at Prathipadu and NH-216 at Gollaprolu.

The road connecting Vijayawada to old Amaravati village was cut off due to an overflowing stream at Peddamaduru village in Guntur district. Officials pumped water from the Kondaveti Vagu back into the Krishna.

Gushing water from upstream areas in the Pushkar Canal washed away a house at Ramavaram in Jaggampeta mandal. Luckily, seven people who lived in the house came outside minutes before it collapsed. People from flood-affected areas and low-lying areas in Krishna district have been shifted to relief camps as a precautionary measure.

Most regions of North Andhra are limping back to normalcy, but almost all canals, streams and rivers, such as Vamsadhara, Sarada, Varaha,Tandava, Nagavali and Mahendratanaya, are in spate. As streams were overflowing onto bridges and causeways, road connectivity was disrupted in several villages.

All reservoirs in Visakhapatnam district, including Pedderu, Raiwada, Tandava and Sileru, are brimming with water. In Srikakulam, the first flood warning was issued at Gotta Barrage on Vamsadhara river in Srikakulam district.

Heavy rains and floods severely damaged crops in the North coastal region, twin Godavari districts, and Krishna and Guntur districts. Officials will enumerate the losses once normalcy is restored.

On Wednesday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to enquire about the floods. Jagan explained the situation and the measures taken by the government.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister took stock of the situation with higher officials, in view of the floods in Telangana, due to which the Krishna received heavy inflows at Prakasam Barrage. The inflows are expected to increase, with water being released downstream from Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala projects.

“The flood discharge from Prakasam Barrage might touch 7.5 lakh cusecs. The Collectors of Krishna and Guntur districts should be prepared to tackle the situation and ensure safety at any costs. People being evacuated from low-lying areas in Vijayawada should be given alternate accommodation,” he said.The Chief Minister directed the officials to provide `500 each to those who were shifted to relief centres, and assist them till normalcy is restored.

Expressing anguish over the death of 10 people in rain-related incidents, Jagan directed the officials to extend financial aid to the families of the victims. Officials of the energy department were told to restore power supply on a war footing and plug breaches in canals and tanks. “Road connectivity should be restored, and roads should be repaired permanently within 4-5 months,” he told the officials.

The officials were directed to assess the damage and submit a report within a week. Pointing out the flood threat to Pithapuram from the Yeleswaram Project, he directed the officials to modernise the project.

Collectors of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Prakasam and Rayalaseema districts were directed to fill all reservoirs and tanks through canals.

More rains ahead

The IMD has predicted that thunderstorms and lightning will occur at isolated places in coastal districts of the state on Thursday and Friday, with light to moderate rains in a few places. Light rains are expected in a few places in the Rayalaseema region

15,000 hectares of paddy, 3,000 hectares of horticulture crops ready for harvest damaged.

13.4cm rainfall recorded in Nandigama

10cm rainfall recorded in Therlam (V’nagaram)

5,038 people evacuated