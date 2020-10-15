Andhra's Prakasam Barrage gets highest flood this year

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With heavy rains continuing in Telangana and inflows reaching from upper Krishna basin, Prakasam Barrage received the highest flood of 7.79 lakh cusecs this season Wednesday night, even as the second flood warning was sounded off at 8.45 am in the day.

At 9 pm, Prakasam Barrage recorded an inflow of 7.79 lakh cusecs and was discharging 7.76 lakh cusecs after utilising 3,000 cusecs via delta canals. In this season, from June 1 to October 14, flood warnings were issued on six occasions. Just over two weeks on September 27, a massive flood reached the barrage and the officials issued second flood warning.

The district administration continued to be on vigil as low-lying areas downstream the barrage were inundated and the discharge is expected to continue for a day or two as Krishna tributaries in Telangana are overflowing.

The inflow to Pulichintala, at 8 pm, stood at 4.48 lakh cusecs and the outflow 4.3 lakh cusecs. As against its full reservoir level (FRL) capacity of 45.77 TMC, the project has 44.03 TMC with a flood cushion of 1.74 TMC. The inflows to Pulichintala increased as discharge from Musi from Suryapet reached the project, besides the flood from Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects.

Srisailam project, at 6 pm, was getting 3.6 lakh cusecs inflow and the outflow was also same. The reservoir has 214.5 TMC of water at 884.81 feet as against its FRL capacity of 215.81 TMC at 885 feet. Nagarjuna Sagar recorded an inflow and an outflow of 3.03 lakh cusecs at 6 pm and has 309.96 TMC of water at 589 feet as against its FRL capacity of 312.05 TMC at 590 feet.

Meanwhile, first warning was issued in the day at Gotta Barrage over Vamsadhara as inflows rose. At 6 pm, the barrage was receiving 42,000 cusecs and its outflow was 46,000 cusecs. Central Water Commission’s flood advisory and forecast said Vamsadhara in Gajapathi district of Odisha was flowing above danger level due to rainfall in south Odisha and is likely to fall slowly. Consequently, the level at the barrage is also likely to recede.

Thunderstorms in coastal districts in next two days

Vijayawada: Heavy rainfall occurred at a few places in Krishna and Guntur districts on Tuesday night and in isolated places in north coastal districts and West Godavari district. Light rainfall was reported from different places. However, since Wednesday morning, light rains were reported in isolated places in coastal districts. In the last 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Wednesday, the highest rainfall of 10 cm was recorded in Avanigadda town of Krishna district, Sattenapalle town in Guntur district and Therlam village in Vizianagaram district. From 8:30 am to 8:30 pm, the highest rainfall of 7.45 cm was reported from Kotananduru in East Godavari district, followed by 5.4 cm in Ichchapuram town of Srikakulam district. India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports forecast thunderstorms along with lightning at isolated places in coastal districts in the next two days with light to moderate rains in a few places. While there will be light rain in one or two places in Rayalaseema.

Machilipatnam SI distributes essentials to 100 poor families

Vijayawada: Moved by the plight of poor families who lost their livelihood due to incessant rains in the district for the past three days, Sub-Inspector N Rajesh attached to Machilipatnam police station distributed essential commodities to 100 poor families on Wednesday. The SI came to know about the poor people living in Yanadula Colony, who were largely dependent on daily wage works, and collected donations from his colleagues and family members. With the pooled money, he purchased rice and other essential commodities and distributed them among 100 families in the colony. Having learnt about the incident, Krishna district Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu appreciated Machilipatnam SI Rajesh and police personnel.

Roads flooded, traffic hit as heavy rain lashes East godavari district

Kakinada: Heavy rain inundated culverts and roads in East Godavari district throwing traffic out of gear on Wednesday. Collector D Muralidhar Reddy on Wednesday visited Gollaprolu in Pithapuram mandal which was completely submerged due to heavy floods to Yeleru reservoir. The irrigation officials are releasing 17,000 cusecs of surplus water to canals. The Collector said that 3,700 people living in low-lying areas have been shifted to safer locations. Muralidhar stated that paddy crop in 15,000 hectares and horticulture crops in 1,619 hectares were damaged and 223 houses were partially collapsed in the district. Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kanna Babu visited the rain and flood-affected areas in Kakinada and Kakinada rural and assured the farmers of timely help from the government.