Andhra's Prakasam district suffers Rs 836 crore loss due to heavy rains in September and October

ONGOLE: Due to heavy rains in September and October, Prakasam district suffered losses worth Rs 836 crore. The officials have prepared estimates worth Rs 264.69 crore to take up temporary relief works. During the CM’s video conference with district collectors on flood relief measures, Collector Pola Bhaskar requested the former to sanction Rs 264.69 crore to take up temporary relief works.

The Collector explained that crops in 9,045 hectares were damaged in September and measures are being taken to provide input subsidy worth Rs 8.95 crore to farmers. Bhaskar said that due to rains in October, crops in 158 hectares and orchards in seven acres were damaged. Road infrastructure was also hit severely with damages worth Rs 2.23 crore caused to R&B roads and Rs 60.20 lakh to Panchayat Raj roads. The CM responded positively and appreciated the district administration for effective flood management.