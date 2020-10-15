STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra's Prakasam district suffers Rs 836 crore loss due to heavy rains in September and October

The Collector explained that crops in 9,045 hectares were damaged in September and measures are being taken to provide input subsidy worth Rs 8.95 crore to farmers.

Published: 15th October 2020 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

A farmer shifts his harvested Raw Bananas through flood water upstream Prakasam Barrage at Tallayapalem in Guntur district on Wednesday.

A farmer shifts his harvested Raw Bananas through flood water upstream Prakasam Barrage at Tallayapalem in Guntur district on Wednesday.(Photo |Prasant Madugula,EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Due to heavy rains in September and October, Prakasam district suffered losses worth Rs 836 crore. The officials have prepared estimates worth Rs 264.69 crore to take up temporary relief works. During the CM’s video conference with district collectors on flood relief measures, Collector Pola Bhaskar requested the former to sanction Rs 264.69 crore to take up temporary relief works. 

The Collector explained that crops in 9,045 hectares were damaged in September and measures are being taken to provide input subsidy worth Rs 8.95 crore to farmers. Bhaskar said that due to rains in October, crops in 158 hectares and orchards in seven acres were damaged. Road infrastructure was also hit severely with damages worth Rs 2.23 crore caused to R&B roads and Rs 60.20 lakh to Panchayat Raj roads. The CM responded positively and appreciated the district administration for effective flood management.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra rains Andhra floods
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp