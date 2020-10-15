STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

DGP Gautam Sawang sees political agenda in TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu letters 

Says Opposition is writing letters with false allegations and assumptions

Published: 15th October 2020 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Director General of Police Gautam Sawang

Director General of Police Gautam Sawang

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: In his first public remarks on letters sent to him by Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu on the alleged deterioration of law and order situation and attacks on TDP activists, Director General of Police Gautam Sawang has said there seems to be a political agenda behind the letters. “The letters contained false allegations and assumptions,” the DGP observed. 

Reacting to a query by reporters on Naidu’s letters in Ongole on Wednesday, the DGP said, “It seems, they want to drag the police into controversies with their political agenda”. “If any incident takes place in the State, they (Opposition) are writing letters with false allegations and assumptions. When we investigated the matter, we found what they stated in the letters were totally wrong and that it was based on false allegations and assumptions,” the DGP told reporters.

Further, the DGP said the Andhra Pradesh police were committed to public service and would always do their duty with responsibility. “We have responded immediately to the recent incidents of attacks on Hindu temples and properties and taken appropriate action. Similarly, the police department had responded quickly on the fake social media posts, cyber crimes and others,’’ Gautam Sawang explained.“AP Police are doing their best to ensure a peaceful atmosphere in the State. The police are utilising modern technologies to investigate crimes and getting good results, too,’’ he added. 

It may be recalled that Naidu had dashed off letters to the DGP following alleged attacks on Dalits and also on the brother of suspended judge Ramachandra in Chittoor and other issues. Naidu’s letters kicked up a controversy with the ruling party terming them an attempt to demoralise the police department, who, they said, are working effectively in maintaining law and order in the State.

When Naidu took up the alleged attack on the brother of the judge in Chittoor, the DGP replied to the Opposition Leader asking him to provide evidence to prove his allegations in a sealed cover. The Leader of the Opposition hit back at the DGP saying that it is the responsibility of the police to investigate and maintained that seeking proof from him was undesirable. Similarly, when the Opposition Leader raised the issue of the death of a Dalit auto driver under mysterious circumstances, the Chittoor district police served a notice on Naidu seeking evidence, if any, related to the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gautam Sawang Chandrababu Naidu Chandrababu Naidu letter
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp