DGP Gautam Sawang sees political agenda in TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu letters 

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: In his first public remarks on letters sent to him by Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu on the alleged deterioration of law and order situation and attacks on TDP activists, Director General of Police Gautam Sawang has said there seems to be a political agenda behind the letters. “The letters contained false allegations and assumptions,” the DGP observed.

Reacting to a query by reporters on Naidu’s letters in Ongole on Wednesday, the DGP said, “It seems, they want to drag the police into controversies with their political agenda”. “If any incident takes place in the State, they (Opposition) are writing letters with false allegations and assumptions. When we investigated the matter, we found what they stated in the letters were totally wrong and that it was based on false allegations and assumptions,” the DGP told reporters.

Further, the DGP said the Andhra Pradesh police were committed to public service and would always do their duty with responsibility. “We have responded immediately to the recent incidents of attacks on Hindu temples and properties and taken appropriate action. Similarly, the police department had responded quickly on the fake social media posts, cyber crimes and others,’’ Gautam Sawang explained.“AP Police are doing their best to ensure a peaceful atmosphere in the State. The police are utilising modern technologies to investigate crimes and getting good results, too,’’ he added.

It may be recalled that Naidu had dashed off letters to the DGP following alleged attacks on Dalits and also on the brother of suspended judge Ramachandra in Chittoor and other issues. Naidu’s letters kicked up a controversy with the ruling party terming them an attempt to demoralise the police department, who, they said, are working effectively in maintaining law and order in the State.

When Naidu took up the alleged attack on the brother of the judge in Chittoor, the DGP replied to the Opposition Leader asking him to provide evidence to prove his allegations in a sealed cover. The Leader of the Opposition hit back at the DGP saying that it is the responsibility of the police to investigate and maintained that seeking proof from him was undesirable. Similarly, when the Opposition Leader raised the issue of the death of a Dalit auto driver under mysterious circumstances, the Chittoor district police served a notice on Naidu seeking evidence, if any, related to the case.