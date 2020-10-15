Livestream of Andhra Pradesh High Court hearing on capital?

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday urging it to take steps for the live telecast of the final hearing on petitions pertaining to the capital Amaravati, Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act and the CRDA (Repeal) Act.

A student of law, Leela Krishna from Vijayawada filed the plea seeking directions to the Registrar General to formulate guidelines for the live telecast of court proceedings. The Registrar General and the High Court Advocates’ Association have been made respondents.

The petitioner opined that live telecast of the proceedings in the High Court will strengthen public faith in the judiciary in the wake of allegations that verdicts were going in favour of one particular political party.

Besides, this step will provide no scope for levelling such allegations and dispel any misconceptions on the Amaravati controversy, she pointed out.

Since the people will get an opportunity to listen to the arguments of all the sides, and as many across the State are interested in these cases, it will be appropriate to direct the Registrar General to take steps for broadcasting live the court proceedings, she said.

PIL filed in wake of allegations of bias

