STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Livestream of Andhra Pradesh High Court hearing on capital?

Besides, this step will provide no scope for levelling such allegations and dispel any misconceptions on the Amaravati controversy, she pointed out. 

Published: 15th October 2020 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday urging it to take steps for the live telecast of the final hearing on petitions pertaining to the capital Amaravati, Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act and the CRDA (Repeal) Act.

A student of law, Leela Krishna from Vijayawada filed the plea seeking directions to the Registrar General to formulate guidelines for the live telecast of court proceedings. The Registrar General and the High Court Advocates’ Association have been made respondents.

The petitioner opined that live telecast of the proceedings in the High Court will strengthen public faith in the judiciary in the wake of allegations that verdicts were going in favour of one particular political party. 
Besides, this step will provide no scope for levelling such allegations and dispel any misconceptions on the Amaravati controversy, she pointed out. 

Since the people will get an opportunity to listen to the arguments of all the sides, and as many across the State are interested in these cases, it will be appropriate to direct the Registrar General to take steps for broadcasting live the court proceedings, she said.

PIL filed in wake of allegations of bias
The petitioner filed the public interest litigation (PIL) seeking live telecast of the court hearings, saying it would strengthen public faith in the judiciary in the wake of allegations that verdicts were going in favour of one particular political party

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court Livestream
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp