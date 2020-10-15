STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Opposition leader must be part of Security Commission: Andhra Pradesh High Court  

A division bench issued the orders on a petition filed by an advocate T Yogesh this February challenging the GO issued by the Naidu government in 2018. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday found fault with the GO issued by the erstwhile TDP government dropping the then Opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy from the State Security Commission and directed the State government to amend the GO to include the Opposition leader within four weeks. It clarified that the Opposition leader must have a place on the commission as per the Supreme Court directives.

A division bench issued the orders on a petition filed by an advocate T Yogesh this February challenging the GO issued by the Naidu government in 2018. The State Security Commission was formed in 2013. However, in 2018, the Naidu government had issued a GO amending the relevant order to exclude the Opposition leader from the commission.

