South Central Railway to run 10 trains to clear Dasara rush

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The South Central Railway will run 10 special trains from October 20 to 30 to clear rush during the Dasara festival.

Train No- 02737 will depart Kakinada at 7:10 pm (Oct 20 to 30) and reach Lingampally at 6:05 am the next day. Train No- 02738 will depart Lingampally at 8:30 pm and reach Kakinada at 7:20 am the next day. Train No-02733 will depart Tirupati at 6:25 pm and reach Lingampally at 6:55 am the next day. Train No-07255 will depart Narasapur at 6:55 pm (October 23 to 30) and arrive Lingampally at 5 am the next day. Train No- 07256 will depart Lingampally at 9:05 pm and reach Narasapur at 7:45 am the next day.

Train No-07255 will depart Vijayawada at 7:25 pm (October 21 -30) and reach Hubli at 11:25 am on the next day. In the return direction, Train No- 02765 will depart Tirupati (Tuesday and Saturday) at 3:10 pm and reach Amravati at 2:50 pm the next day.