Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam staff suspended over encroachment

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A senior assistant working at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam at Simhachalam has been suspended on charges of committing irregularities and misusing his position to encourage illegal encroachments. He is also allegedly the main person responsible for levelling the 13.4 acre site in spite of status quo orders from the High Court.

An order issued by endowments special commissioner P Arjuna Rao on Wednesday said senior assistant Paluri Narasinga Rao encouraging illegal constructions, interfering in postings of guards, leaking eviction activities to encroachers in advance, and helping the encroachers of the Madhavadhara site. Earlier, the commissioner asked the then executive officer to take disciplinary action against the senior assistant following a report submitted by an enquiry committee on illegal constructions. However, no action was taken against Narasinga Rao till now, the commissioner said in the order.

He said as per provisions of Section 38 of Act 30/1987 and Endowment office holder and servant disciplinary rules 1987, Narasinga Rao has been suspended pending an inquiry into the charges against him. He said his continuation will hamper the inquiry, including mass land encroachment at Madhavadhara site.

Eight arrested for stealing brass from temple

The Visakhapatnam police arrested eight people accused of stealing 550 kg of brass items worth `1.2 lakh from the Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Simhachalam. While 34 bags of brass items were stolen, only four bags, weighing 77 kg, were recovered