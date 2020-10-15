STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Theatres to continue to stay shut in Andhra Pradesh

Exhibitors’ association says demands not met, movie screenings may start from Diwali

Theatres, Cinema Halls

Cinema Halls across India have been shut since March due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Movie buffs will have to wait longer to watch their favourite flicks on big screens. Though the state government relaxed restrictions and permitted theatres to restart screening of movies from Thursday, film exhibitors expressed their unwillingness to resume operations citing lack of response from the government to address their ‘genuine demands’. If their demands are met, the exhibitors are likely to resume the screenings from Diwali.

Movie theatres across the country were shut down in March following lockdown imposed to control the spread of Covid-19. As part of Unlock V guidelines, the Centre had permitted resumption of several activities from October 15 (Thursday) and cinema was one among them. 

On Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh Film Exhibitors Association held a meeting in Vijayawada over the viability of resumption of the service and decided to not restart the screenings till the government waives off power bills generated by the theatres during the pandemic-induced lockdown.

Association president KS Prasad said: “Cinema theatres across the state are reeling under severe financial crisis. A couple of months ago, personalities from the film fraternity, led by K Chiranjeevi and Akkineni Nagarjuna, met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and requested him to waive off the power bills and property tax generated by the cinema halls during the lockdown. Assuring them that their request will be considered, the CM directed Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah to look into the matter. So far, there has been no announcement from the government in this regard.’’ 

Association member and Raj-Yuvaraj theatre manager D Srikanth told TNIE that an investment of at least Rs 5 lakh was needed by each theatre to revamp the seating facility according to the Covid norms.

“We are requesting the government to allow us to enhance the maintenance charges from Rs 3 per ticket to Rs 6.” Srikanth added the movie screenings can only begin from Diwali as shooting of several major film projects was still underway. 

