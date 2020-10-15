Train between Tirupati, Vizag begins plying

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: In order to clear the festive season rush, the South Central Railways (SCR) has commenced a tri-weekly double-decker superfast express train between Tirupati and Visakhapatnam. The train, which left the temple city on Wednesday night, reached its destination around 11 am.

The superfast express 02708 will leave Tirupati around 9.50 pm every Wednesday, Friday, Sunday. In the return direction, train no. 02707 is scheduled for departure from Vizag at 10.25 pm every Thursday, Saturday, Monday. The train will stop at Renigunta, Srikalahasti, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Chirala, Tenali, New Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Tuni, Anakapalle and Duvvada.

Also, special trains Tirupati-Secunderabad (12734/12733), Tirumala Express (07487/07488) Tirupati-Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad-Trivandrum via Tirupati and Tirupati-Amaravathi weekly trains will be pressed into service from October 20.