56 Backward Classes corporation boards to be set up on October 18 in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is all set to float 56 corporations for Backward Classes (BCs), covering all the 139 castes in Andhra Pradesh.

In tune with the promise made by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to set up separate corporations for BC castes instead of a single entity for all, the government will announce the names of chairpersons and directors of the 56 BC corporations on October 18.

Each BC corporation will have a chairperson and 13 directors. Women will get 50 per cent of the total nominated posts as per the policy of the YSRC government.

A YSRC leader said, "The Chief Minister is of the view that BCs are not at all Backward Classes but Backbone Classes. Hence, he gave adequate representation to BCs in his Cabinet, besides setting up a permanent BC Commission to study the economic conditions of BCs."