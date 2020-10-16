STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Active COVID-19 cases come down to 40,047 in Andhra Pradesh

East Godavari accounted for 548 new cases followed by 489 in Chittoor and 390 in Guntur while all the other districts reported less than 200 cases.

Published: 16th October 2020 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The COVID-19 tally jumped up by 4,000-odd cases on Thursday, taking the cumulative number of cases past the 7.71 lakh-mark. But with  5,622 recoveries, the active cases have come down to 40,047.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 73,767 samples were tested in the past 24 hours ending 9 am Thursday, of which 4,038 tested positive. While West Godavari recorded the highest number of 686 cases, Viziangaram recorded cases in two-digits, 96, after several weeks. East Godavari accounted for 548 new cases followed by 489 in Chittoor and 390 in Guntur while all the other districts reported less than 200 cases.

Krishna district breached the 33,000-mark with the addition of 421 cases while Chittoor’s tally crossed the 72,000-mark. At present, East Godavari district has the highest number of 6,740 active cases while Nellore has the lowest, 1,243. The overall recoveries has now crossed the 7.25 lakh-mark.

Meanwhile, 38 more patients succumbed to the virus, taking the overall toll to 6,357. Chittoor accounted for nine deaths followed by seven in Prakasam, five in Krishna, four in East Godavari, three each in Guntur, Kadapa, and Visakhapatnam and one each in Anantapur, Kurnool, Vizianagaram and West Godavari districts. Nellore and Srikakulam did not record any deaths in the past 24 hours.

Chittoor district continues to be on top with 727 cumulative deaths followed by 580 in East Godavari and 573 in Guntur. Vizianagaram has the lowest number of deaths in the State, 226.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Andhra Pradesh government Andhra Pradesh COVID APCOVID cases
India Matters
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)
Court asks Mumbai Police to book Kangana for spreading 'religious disharmony'
NEET 2020 rank holder Akansha Singh (Photo | Twitter)
NEET: Despite 720/720, Delhi girl Akansha loses top rank to Soyeb due to age rule
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Dr. Reddys gets nod to conduct phase 2/3 human trails of Russian vaccine
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp