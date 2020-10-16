Active COVID-19 cases come down to 40,047 in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The COVID-19 tally jumped up by 4,000-odd cases on Thursday, taking the cumulative number of cases past the 7.71 lakh-mark. But with 5,622 recoveries, the active cases have come down to 40,047.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 73,767 samples were tested in the past 24 hours ending 9 am Thursday, of which 4,038 tested positive. While West Godavari recorded the highest number of 686 cases, Viziangaram recorded cases in two-digits, 96, after several weeks. East Godavari accounted for 548 new cases followed by 489 in Chittoor and 390 in Guntur while all the other districts reported less than 200 cases.

Krishna district breached the 33,000-mark with the addition of 421 cases while Chittoor’s tally crossed the 72,000-mark. At present, East Godavari district has the highest number of 6,740 active cases while Nellore has the lowest, 1,243. The overall recoveries has now crossed the 7.25 lakh-mark.

Meanwhile, 38 more patients succumbed to the virus, taking the overall toll to 6,357. Chittoor accounted for nine deaths followed by seven in Prakasam, five in Krishna, four in East Godavari, three each in Guntur, Kadapa, and Visakhapatnam and one each in Anantapur, Kurnool, Vizianagaram and West Godavari districts. Nellore and Srikakulam did not record any deaths in the past 24 hours.

Chittoor district continues to be on top with 727 cumulative deaths followed by 580 in East Godavari and 573 in Guntur. Vizianagaram has the lowest number of deaths in the State, 226.