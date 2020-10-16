Andhra Pradesh goverment not giving value to people's lives: Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the State government of miserably failing at a time when many districts are affected by heavy rains, Leader of the Opposition and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that the YSRC leaders are only interested in spreading false propaganda of submersion of Amaravati rather than rescuing the affected people.

Slamming the government for 'not giving value' to people’s lives and property during heavy rains and floods, he alleged that even in the water and flood management of reservoirs, the ruling party was resorting to vindictive politics. The YSRC was playing a dangerous game with the flood waters in rivers, he alleged.

During a teleconference with party leaders in flood-hit districts on Thursday, Naidu expressed concern that thousands of villages were suffering due to heavy rain for the past four days. Crops to an extent of over a lakh acres were lost.

Apart from damage to paddy, cotton, chilli, groundnut, banana, papaya and vegetable and horticulture crops, he said thousands of houses were submerged and thousands of kilometres of roads were badly hit. Naidu alleged that the YSRC regime has failed to provide relief to the flood-hit families.

"Under the former TDP government, we were alerted in advance to meet the flood situation. The landfall timings of the cyclones were forecast in advance to allow us to take steps to prevent full-scale damage. The Real-Time Governance System was greatly helpful in this regard. But the ruling government has no such commitment in giving the much-needed support to the people. It has also diluted the RTGS," Naidu deplored. It was unfortunate that the YSRC was evading its responsibility even during such times, he said.