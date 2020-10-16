Andhra Pradesh government deputes officer to monitor Simhachalam temple land protection cell

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As part of a special drive to crack the whip on encroachers of Simhachalam temple land, the State government has deputed Special Deputy Collector of the Land Protection Cell, Tirupati, M Surendra to Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy Vari Devasthanam, Simhachalam, for 15 days to monitor the temple land protection cell. He will take charge on Friday.

The decision to post Surendra on deputation followed the suspension of Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy Vari Devasthanam senior assistant Narasinga Rao on charges of failing to check encroachment of devasthanam land in collusion with the encroachers.

Surendra will enforce the special drive against encroachment, and will be assisted by staff of the land protection cell at Kakinada, who have also been deputed to Simhachalam.