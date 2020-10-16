STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Urban local bodies to be made self-sustainable: Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Taking stock of the sanitation requirements, the Chief Minister emphasised the need for effective operation and management of water and sewage systems. 

Published: 16th October 2020 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aiming at making all urban local bodies (ULBs) self-sustainable, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday said that revenue from municipal corporations and municipalities should be spent on development of the respective ULBs. The State government will not use those funds for anything else, he added.

He also directed Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) officials to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on development of ULBs and reforms needed to provide better services to the public.

During a review meeting on central guidelines and recommendations for ULBs at his camp office on Thursday, the Chief Minister also said employees’ salaries will be paid directly by the government under '010' head of account.

He added that the revenue of each municipality and corporation must be spent locally on various projects and initiatives, as this would make the municipalities self-sustainable. Jagan also asked the officials concerned to draft an SOP for ULBs by considering the revenue they generate, the expenditure they need for development, salary payable to employees, revenue gap, and other factors. "The SOP should also have details on what could be done better in municipalities and corporations," he said.

Taking stock of the sanitation requirements, the Chief Minister emphasised the need for effective operation and management of water and sewage systems. 

He said garbage collection has to be done daily, besides maintenance of drains and streets. “Only the charges for sanitation, water and sewerage have to be collected, and not for any other service,” he added.
MAUD Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Principal Secretary (Finance) SS Rawat and MAUD secretary J Syamala Rao were at the meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy AP urban local bodies Andhra municipal bodies Andhra Pradesh government
India Matters
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)
Court asks Mumbai Police to book Kangana for spreading 'religious disharmony'
NEET 2020 rank holder Akansha Singh (Photo | Twitter)
NEET: Despite 720/720, Delhi girl Akansha loses top rank to Soyeb due to age rule
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Dr. Reddys gets nod to conduct phase 2/3 human trails of Russian vaccine
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp