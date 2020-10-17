Neerabh Kumar back as CCLA

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior IAS officer Neerabh Kumar Prasad has been posted as the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA). Prasad, who was working as Special Chief Secretary (Environment, Forests) and holding the full additional charge of CCLA, was transferred on Wednesday.

At that time, Special Chief Secretary (Water Resources Department) Aditya Nath Das was placed in full additional charge of the posts of Special Chief Secretary (Environment, Forests) and CCLA.

However, the government issued orders on Friday posting Kumar as the CCLA.