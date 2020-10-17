SCERT workshop for teachers begins

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The five-day Alternative Calendar Workshop for teachers began here on Friday. Principal Secretary of School Education Budithi Rajasekhar inaugurated the workshop. The aim of the workshop being conducted by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) is to improve educational standards and redefine the teaching and learning processes.

“Covid-19 time is a great opportunity for all teachers to adapt to personalised learning and explore creativity of students. The students should be divided into high tech, low tech and no tech sections and the curriculum should be designed accordingly. Teachers should follow different teaching methods to achieve good results. For this, they will be trained through webinars. Special events such as ‘No Bag Day’ on Saturdays should be conducted,” he said.

Director of School Education V China Veerabhadrudu said steps are being taken to teach 51 subjects in the school creatively from November 2 to April 30, 2021. The academic calendar will be based on learning aptitudes in accordance with the Unlock 5.0 norms.