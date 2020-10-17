TDP leader Nara Lokesh accuses YSRC government of ignoring flood-hit farmers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the YSRC government of ignoring the farmers, who face huge losses due to the rains, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has cautioned that the ruling party would pay a heavy price for its “irresponsible attitude”.

Stating that over 14 persons died in the floods in the past few days and farmers suffered Rs 400 crore worth crop losses due to rain in October alone, he alleged that the government was not extending any aid to them. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review on the rain mitigation efforts only after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him, he alleged. Inspecting damaged crops in Mangalagiri, Tenali and Vemuru Assembly constituencies of Guntur district on Friday, Lokesh interacted with farmers and enquired about the help they need to overcome the present crisis.

Speaking on the occasion, he said many farmers have lost everything they have spent on the crops. Jagan promised to bring ‘Rythu Rajyam’, but now the Chief Minister was bent upon bringing ‘Rythuleni Rajyam’ (a State without farmers). Moreover, the Chief Minister was insulting them by asking whether the farmers wear T-shirts and use turkey towels, he remarked.