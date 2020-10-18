STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Second warning withdrawn at Prakasam Barrage

Flood flow to major reservoirs in Krishna basin to remain steady

Published: 18th October 2020 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

The flood water being released downstream Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada on Friday I Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  With the inflow to Prakasam Barrage falling, the irrigation department has withdrawn the second flood warning level at 1.15 pm, Saturday, three days after it was issued. The flood to other major reservoirs in Krishna basin - Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala - remained steady and is expected to remain so as the projects in the upper catchment areas of the river in neighbouring States continue to discharge water.

At 7 pm, Prakasam Barrage recorded an inflow of 5.42 lakh cusecs. The officials were diverting about 3,000 cusecs using delta canals and the remaining 5.38 lakh cusecs of surplus was being let downstream.

Though the district officials estimated that the barrage would get about  9 lakh cusecs, the trend continued to fall. The Krishna district administration, however, continued to be on alert as the low-lying areas still remain waterlogged and the first flood warning was still in effect.

The first warning will be withdrawn when the outflow falls below the 3.96 lakh cusecs-mark.Pulichintala Project, at 7 pm, was getting 5.62 lakh cusecs and its outflow was also 5.62 lakh. Against its full reservoir level (FRL) of 45.77 TMC, the project has 41.98 TMC of water with a flood cushion of 3.79 TMC. 

Srisailam reservoir continued to receive a steady inflow. At 6 pm, the reservoir, which has 212.77 TMC of water at 884.51 feet, recorded an inflow and an outflow of 5.98 lakh cusecs. Its FRL is 215.81 TMC at 885 feet. Nagarjuna Sagar also received 5 to 5.7 lakh cusecs of water and discharged most of it downstream. It had a flood cushion of 2.69 TMC of water against its FRL of 312.05 TMC.

The flood to Gotta Barrage on Vamsadhara river reduced to 27,000 cusecs and the outflow stood at 28,000 cusecs at 4 pm. In Godavari basin, Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram recorded an inflow and outflow of 2.72 lakh cusecs at 6 pm.

Low-lying areas inundated in Krishna floods in Vijayawada, on Saturday I Express

As there is a possibility of formation of another low pressure in Bay of Bengal on October 19, the officials said that the rains may once again result in flood. As per the forecast, moderate to heavy rainfall is likely in the State for three-four days from Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prakasam Barrage Krishna River
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp