Annavaram temple hikes seva cost to earn revenue

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The authorities of Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayanaswamy Temple at Annavaram in East Godavari district have increased the prices of some sevas offered to the presiding deity. The Surya Namaskaram service, which used to be free, will now cost Rs 558. The price of a ticket for Chandi Homam, which used to be `558, has been increased to Rs 750.

The temple was closed for darshan during the lockdown, and the ticket fares have been increased to generate revenue to run the temple. Annavaram temple executive officer Trinatha Rao told TNIE that wedding halls had been shut due to the Covid-19 outbreak, and the trust board met on Saturday and decided to reopen them. These halls can now be booked for weddings and other events.

Annavaram temple, which is one of the richest and most famous temples in the State, is sought after for performing weddings and the Satyanarayana Vratam ritual.Trinatha Rao added that the old guest house will be demolished and a big hall will be built in its place to help pilgrims participate in rituals comfortably. On an average, 25,000 pilgrims visit the temple on weekends, and the number swells during wedding and festive seasons.