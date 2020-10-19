STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
APSRTC pins hopes on return trips from Hyderabad

Heavy rush of passengers expected from districts back to Hyderabad after Dasara

Published: 19th October 2020 08:00 AM

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as Dasara festivities commenced on Saturday, theAndhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) could not resume inter-state operations in Telangana due to the existing impasse. Due to lack of public transport system, public from Hyderabad are reaching the State through private buses by paying high fares.

Official sources said that October is the crucial month for APSRTC as it operates at least 3,000 special bus services from Hyderabad to various major cities in Andhra Pradesh to tackle passenger rush during the Dasara festive season. However, due to impasse on ‘parity of distance’ between Andhra Pradesh and TS transport wings, the officials have announced 2,028 special buses to operate within the State, partially to Bengaluru, excluding Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

In all, the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana RTC officials held four rounds of talks to resume the operations. However the talks ended inconclusively benefiting the private bus operators during the festive season. “The State government has issued permissions for the private bus operators to resume their services from September 5 after the Covid-induced lockdown. Initially, we have resumed 1,000 services out of the total 2,500. Following the demand from the passengers, the number has been gradually increased to 1,800 to cash in on the demand. 

Speaking to TNIE, APSRTC Executive Director (operations) KS Brahmananda Reddy said, “In a series of talks, the TSRTC requested us to reduce our daily operations by 1.10 lakh km from 2.65 km. We gave our consent and sought them to increase their operations, but they are reluctant. Already the festive season commenced and we didn’t operate services from Hyderabad to various cities in AP.”

Comments

