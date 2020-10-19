Brace up: More rains coming in next few days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Several places in coastal districts of the State and a few places in the Rayalaseema districts received moderate to heavy rainfall on Sunday under the influence of the Southwest Monsoon, which is receding.

IMD officials said the cyclonic circulation over the West Central Bay of Bengal now extends up to 1.5 km above the mean sea level. A cyclonic circulation lies over the East Central Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood between 2.1 km and 5.8 km above the mean sea level. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is very likely to develop on Monday and become more marked on Tuesday.

It is likely to cause thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rainfall at isolated places in coastal districts for the next four days, with heavy to very heavy rains in isolated places on Monday and Tuesday. Light to moderate rains are likely across the State in the next four days.In the 24 hours ending 8.30 am Sunday, the highest rainfall of 4 cm was reported in Karamchedu and Chimakurthy of Prakasam district.