Counselling for transfer of teachers

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The district education department is all set to take up counselling for transfer and promotion of teachers for the current year from Monday onwards.

The education department has completed the second phase of rationalisation of primary and upper primary schools. A total of 1,094 secondary grade teachers were identified as excess staff. Of them, 338 will be transferred to the places where there is shortage of staff.

As per the directives of higher authorities of school education department, 70 per cent of the total vacancies will be filled with promotions.

Accordingly, five out of the 10 vacancies in the government schools and 171 out of the 196 vacancies in Zilla Parishad schools will be filled with promotions, said district education officer (DEO) VS Subba Rao.

Teachers, who completed eight years of service in the current location, are eligible for transfers.