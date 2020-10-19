Goddess blesses 14k devotees on Day 2 of Dasara

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Close to 14,000 devotees had darshan of Goddess Durga at the Kanaka Durga temple here on Sunday, the second day of the nine-day Dasara. The presiding deity was adorned as Sri Bala Tripura Sundari Devi.

According to officials, the temple was opened for the devotees at 5 am and a footfall of 10,655 was recorded till 6 pm.

Addressing the media, temple executive officer (EO) MV Suresh Babu said elaborate arrangements are made to ensure that the devotees have a hassle-free darshan. “Worshiping Bala Tripura Sundari is a vital part of Shakti Pooja and even listening/chanting to her name is considered a blessing,” the EO said and added priests offered special prayers to the deity.

“Girls between two and 10 years are considered a manifestation of the goddess and offered new clothes and gifts. The goddess is draped in red, green and yellow sarees on this day and a naivedyam of payasam (rice kheer) and gaarelu is offered.” With the sale of tickets, laddu prasadam and sarees, the temple earned a revenue of `8.25 lakh.