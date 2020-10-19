STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Goddess blesses 14k devotees on Day 2 of Dasara

According to officials, the temple was opened for the devotees at 5 am and a footfall of 10,655 was recorded till 6 pm. 

Published: 19th October 2020 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees queue up at the Kanaka Durga temple on Sunday I Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Close to 14,000 devotees had darshan of Goddess Durga at the Kanaka Durga temple here on Sunday, the second day of the nine-day Dasara. The presiding deity was adorned as Sri Bala Tripura Sundari Devi. 

 

Addressing the media, temple executive officer (EO) MV Suresh Babu said elaborate arrangements are made to ensure that the devotees have a hassle-free darshan. “Worshiping Bala Tripura Sundari is a vital part of Shakti Pooja and even listening/chanting to her name is considered a blessing,” the EO said and added priests offered special prayers to the deity.  

“Girls between two and 10 years are considered a manifestation of the goddess and offered new clothes and gifts. The goddess is draped in red, green and yellow sarees on this day and a naivedyam of payasam (rice kheer) and gaarelu is offered.” With the sale of tickets, laddu prasadam and sarees, the temple earned a revenue of `8.25 lakh. 

