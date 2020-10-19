‘Increase staff strength in govt schools’

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Pradesh Municipal Teachers Federation (APMTF) meeting here on Sunday discussed various problems faced by teachers and the course of action to be followed to get them solved. APMTF secretary general M Ravi Siddharth underlined the need for appointment of adequate number of teachers in municipal schools to improve educational standards.

School assistant posts in upper primary schools should be filled only after rationalisation of staff. Deputation of municipal school teachers should be stopped. Frequent transfer of teachers should also be checked. Teachers nearing retirement should not be transferred, he said.