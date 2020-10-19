New initiative to draw IT talent back to Andhra

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: For the past seven months, work from home (WFH) has become the norm in the IT sector. A large number of IT professionals from Andhra Pradesh, most of them from coastal areas, have been working from their homes in remote villages and towns since the lockdown.

Amid this changing scenario, the IT Association of Andhra Pradesh (ITAAP) has launched an initiative called ‘Home Calling’ to attract experienced talent. ITAAP president Sreedhar Kosaraju told TNIE the association has come up with a talent acquisition platform (TAP) on which people from AP looking to work in the State can upload their resumes. The 175-odd member companies of the association will have access to the integrated job portal, and can view the resumes.

“Details of more than 2,000 candidates are already on the database, and over 50 per cent were posted during the Covid-19 outbreak, which reflects the growing preference for the home State,” Sreedhar said, adding that the ITAAP played its part through its ‘Home Calling’ concept. “IT employees from five coastal districts in AP prefer Vizag,” he added.

The new concept will also address the dearth of senior professionals in software companies, Sreedhar said. “In 2016, there were instances when some IT professionals working abroad set up shop in the State and were struggling to find senior professionals. The ITAAP aims to help people to relocate to AP and this will also help companies looking for mid-level and senior professionals,” he said, adding that four lakh people from AP work in the IT sector outside the State.

Though most of them earlier had apprehensions about relocating due to the lack of big-ticket companies, lower salary and lack of alternative job opportunities, there are now big companies, particularly in Vizag, and though the salaries may not commensurate with metros, there are advantages of lack of traffic hassles, lower rental burden and cost of living.

“After working from home months, many people are looking for jobs near their native places,” Sreedhar said.